Starter Taps Ty Mopkins for Special Holiday Capsule

Starter has teamed up for the second time with fashion and lifestyle manager Ty Mopkins on a special holiday collection. The capsule consists of a classic Starter jacket and an LFS-1 sneaker in a red and white colorway.

The jacket, which is being called the Candy Cane, will be available in two styles and will feature both the authentic Starter patch as well as an exclusive Ty Mopkins patch. The satin white body with red sleeves will also feature select NBA, MLB and NFL team logos in patent leather, a nod back to the LFS-1 shoes.

The jackets, which will retail for $200 or $220, will be available at Foot Locker, select specialty retailers and the Starter e-commerce site throughout the U.S. beginning Wednesday.

The sneakers, which feature a low-cut silhouette in patent leather with a rubber outsole, and lace-up closures, come with a special Santa sack filled with a variety of shoelaces in red and white. They will be available exclusively at Starter.com and will retail for $100.

“We wanted to bring some excitement to retail with this Christmas release and give our supporters something different in the market like we have done so many times before with special releases,” Mopkins said. “We will continue to raise the bar and celebrate sports license apparel by simply looking for the star.”

In the past, Mopkins has collaborated with other sports brands including Nike, Adidas and New Era.