State Bags, the accessories company with a give-back business model, is taking a charitable approach to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The company will donate a “chunk” of proceeds from the two commercial dates to fund a Giving Tuesday program. The initiative will donate money to The Osborne Association — a charity that runs toy drives for the children of incarcerated parents, spearheads children’s visits and phone calls to prisons, funds tutoring for children with incarcerated parents and assists with family groceries and clothing.

“We are a very socially conscious company and have really struggled over the past couple of years with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. This year we said, ‘People definitely look forward to sales — our customers certainly do — let’s use those sales to fuel something that really speaks to us,’” said Scot Tatelman, State Bags cofounder.

Tatelman noted that State Bags’ Giving Tuesday program is the start of a new charitable outlook for the company. “It’s the beginning of us expanding our mission,” he said. While the brand was founded as a one-for-one business, with a backpack donated for each backpack sold, the company will now say that, “For every bag sold, we will support an American kid in way they need it most.”