Staud Fashion Brand Sets First Retail Store

Los Angeles contemporary brand Staud’s founders Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto are readying their first retail store on L.A.’s Melrose Place, with a planned October opening.

“Our retailers putting the collection in a bigger footprint was encouraging,” Staudinger said of the brand’s momentum. “We said, ‘If they are using that square footage, we should, too.’ We’ve also been seeing confidence in physical stores.”

The 1,500-square-foot space will carry the brand’s ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes, and feature the next iteration of its collaboration with New Balance.

“We were always planning stores, but during COVID-19, it was not easy. We’ve seen a new optimism from consumers though, and we wanted to capture that,” said president Jon Zeiders, who joined Staud in January 2019 from Burch Creative Capital, which has a minority investment in the influencer-loved brand. “We had an amazing 2020, and we’ve grown on the top and bottom line,” he added, declining to share numbers. “Staud has repped a fresh perspective and optimism and the world is looking for more optimism.”

Staud will show its spring 2022 collection on Sunday at Spring Studios. Attendees can expect an “Italian warrior disco vibe,” Staudinger said, adding that she will be reasserting the brand’s DNA in linen styles with novelty trim, volume pieces, recycled tissue nylon dresses, new sculptural bags and shoes.

“There’s no ROI, but it’s important for a young brand to set a tone,” she said of participating in fashion week again for the first time since the spring 2020 season. “The show, store opening and New Balance collection for holiday, are all part of where we’re headed.”