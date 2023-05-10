Staud Dives Into Swimwear

Los Angeles-based buzzy designer Sarah Staudinger has debuted Staud Sea, her first in-house swimwear collection.

“I’ve always wanted to do swim! This season felt like the perfect time to introduce it,” Staudinger told WWD. “Summer is one of our favorite collections to design and we’re always thinking about ways to innovate and have fun with it. I kept seeing the gap continue to expand in the market for elevated and optimistic swim with unique shapes.”

Looks from Staud Sea. Courtesy of Staud.

The debut Staud Sea collection is made up of 40 swimwear styles, priced $85 to $350, and 16 cover-ups, priced $145 to $395. The line is available for purchase in Staud’s SoHo, New York and Melrose Place, Los Angeles locations; on the brand’s e-commerce site, and with exclusive retail partner Shopbop.

“We really started with our rtw collection as the basis for the design of swim. Incorporating specific elements of our DNA throughout the collection — color blocking, trim details, etc. I love playing with lines in a chic, subtle way that can complement a woman’s body and bring a fashion interest into pieces that can stand alone — really making them feel interesting and special,” Staudinger said of the assortment.

For instance, the brand’s now-signature colorful Hamptons stripe, which adorns many of the mix-and-match styles, like a long-sleeved rash guard, a body-hugging swim minidress, balconette underwire and strapless bikini tops and bikini bottoms. Staudinger said the brand’s accessories and handbags’ removable elements influenced the line’s removable beaded jewelry accents (as seen on the straps of a one-piece suit).

A look from Staud Sea. Courtesy of Staud.

When asked about key and favorite styles within the first Staud Sea collection, Staudinger said, “The swim skirt felt really unique and a nod to an era of swim we haven’t seen come back in a while. This one is a playful interpretation of a swim bottom that enables coverage and uniqueness. I love the removable straps of our underwire — it’s flattering, chic and fun at the same time.”

The line also incorporates crochet (with playful fruit motifs), bright marble prints and cut-outs (inspired by her signature Dolce dress).

Staudiner said she envisions expanding the category similar to her process with ready-to-wear and accessories, by offering core silhouettes and details with fresh fashion perspectives each season.