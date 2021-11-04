×
Staycoolnyc Collaborates With Arizona Beverages

NYC-based casualwear brand Staycoolnyc is debuting a collaboration with Arizona Beverages on Friday.

Looks from Staycoolnyc x Arizona
Looks from Staycoolnyc x Arizona Courtesy image

Staycoolnyc, the self-titled “retro-futuristic chillwear brand,” is debuting its first casual streetwear collaboration with iconic New York-based Arizona Beverage Co. on Friday.

Two years in the making, the Staycoolnyc x Arizona merchandise capsule includes four unisex garments available to purchase exclusively at Drinkarizona.com.

Styles include a custom dark gray mineral dyed, 100 percent cotton heavyweight fleece hoodie, sweatpants and a T-shirt, all of which sport a custom puff printed signature Arizona logo, mixed with “Stay Cool” text, as well as a white 100 percent cotton heavyweight fleece hoodie with custom-dyed multicolored hood and retro, embroidered logo. Prices range from $34.99 for the T-shirt up to $64.99 for the hoodies.

A hoodie from Staycoolnyc x Arizona
A hoodie from Staycoolnyc x Arizona Courtesy
