NAME THAT SITE: Italian fashion and luxury site Stefaniamode.com is changing its name to Modes SpA as part of its re-branding strategy that will see the retailer focus on strengthening its online and off-line presence.

“In order to take on the global challenges of today’s luxury market, we wanted to ensure the company is eloquently conveying our new direction, while staying in line with the company’s growth,” said Aldo Carpinteri, founder and chief strategy and development officer at Modes.

According to Carpinteri, going mononymous is a reflection of the company’s direction. “We referenced musical modes, which make a song sound different, and we want to offer the Modes customer the capacity to differentiate, to create their own tune,” he added.

To cultivate this customer experience, the company said it’s working with an architecture firm to liven up its brick-and-mortar stores. The Portofino and Forte Village boutiques in Italy will be the first to unveil the interiors concept in May.

Modes is also pouring resources into its warehouse. “We have been working on developing new skills and professions in Sicily to optimize our operations from our warehouse, allowing us to create a cohesive flow between the online and offline for a true omnichannel experience, and connect all systems to one base so we can ship to and from each location,” said Carpinteri.

By strengthening its operations, Modes believes it can deliver unique edits to its physical stores and keep up with online deliveries. As part of its strategy, each store will carry a selection of exclusive collaborations.

The company’s digital sales make up 65 percent of its total activity. It also sells on Farfetch, reaching and delivering to more than 180 countries.

Modes also runs three Balenciaga franchise stores in Italy, in Porto Cervo, Portofino and Forte dei Marmi.