IDENTITY CHECK: After teasing his forthcoming Random Identities fashion project on Instagram for more than a year, Stefano Pilati seems to have all his ducks in a row.

Word has it the collection, which he designs from his home base of Berlin, will finally arrive at retail next month with Ssense.com and Dover Street Market the key partners. Invitations went out Wednesday for a “launch event” on Nov. 7 at Ssense’s Montreal headquarters. It is understood Pilati is targeting a wide and young audience with Random Identities, priced at the affordable end of the spectrum.

The designer has been dribbling out images of test designs on Instagram Stories. These have mostly been in black, white and khaki, and bend traditional signals of gender and seasonality, while bearing Pilati’s strong suit — innovative and eye-catching silhouettes.

Pilati has kept a relatively low profile since exiting the Ermenegildo Zegna Group in 2016 and moving to Germany, though he frequently pops up during Paris Fashion Week. The designer is probably best known for his fruitful and influential, if at times turbulent, stint as the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent from 2004 to 2012. Known for his suave personal style and exacting approach, Pilati has worked in senior design and fabric development positions for a number of Italian design houses, including Miu Miu, Prada and Giorgio Armani.