Stella Artois on Friday is unveiling its first ready-to-wear collaboration with Hollywood stylist Karla Welch. The collaboration follows a partnership between the beverage giant and stylist that originated in late 2019, when the two collaborated on merchandise for Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Following the event, Welch and the Stella Artois team were eager to collaborate further, but when COVID-19 hit, their plans for new merchandise were put on the back burner. The duo continued their partnership throughout quarantine with a Friday night, weekly Instagram Live series titled “Happy Hour With Karla,” which benefited the James Beard Foundation and placed a larger spotlight on supporting restaurant workers.

Come June, the duo decided it was the right time to bring back their rtw plans. Welch, who has a number of successful collaborations under her belt — including her recent Dockers, Bella Freud and Levi’s drops — approached design with a mission to bring people together in these unprecedented times. Her result: cozy garments and accessories inspired by clouds and the sky, featuring photographs of the expansive and vibrant Joshua Tree skies (captured by her photographer husband, Matthew) printed across each piece.

“The items feature the sky as a shared experience that represents a sense of togetherness,” the brand commented.

The Stella Artois x Karla lineup features rtw ranging from polyester and cotton-brushed fleece crewnecks, hoodies and sweatpants, polyester and cotton jersey T-shirts and cotton bandanas. All items in the collection cost less than $100; 25 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Natural Resources Defense Council (an organization dedicated to keeping our air and sky clean). The collaboration launches Friday at 8 a.m. PST and will be available exclusively on xkarla.com/stella.