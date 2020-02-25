YOUR OWN IDOL: Gone are the days when teenagers would hang their idols’ pictures on their bedrooms’ walls. In the age of social media it’s more likely they will scroll down their Instagram feeds looking for inspiring types — or just become one.

Up-and-coming brand Teen Idol wants just that: Offering teenagers a chance to play with fashion, get the look and have fun.

During Milan Fashion Week the youngest fashion folks crowded the city’s Antonia luxury shopping destination to fete the brand, joining model Stella Maxwell, who fronts the label’s digital campaign, and Anna Dello Russo, Vogue Japan’s creative director at large and a fashion icon herself.

“I think we’re experiencing an epochal revolution, if I think about the future I believe the connection with the younger generations is crucial. So teenagers are the ones inspiring me the most. They can reinvent the consumerist language,” Dello Russo said.

Local influencers and young fashion enthusiasts craved for a picture with models lineup up looking like manga characters, in their ruffled and neon-hued minidresses accentuated by a bow in a contrasting color nipping the waist.

The collection is sold through the company’s online store, retailing at between 299 euros and 399 euros. Each party dress comes with a matching wig in flamboyant hues such as zingy orange, midnight blue and fuchsia inside boxes reminiscent of Barbie dolls’ packaging.

“I was obsessed by Barbie clothes coming into small packets and by this immediacy of getting the look, which is an attitude, not only a piece of clothing,” Dello Russo said.

Dello Russo grew up in a different age, when ready-to-wear was flourishing and said she craved labeled clothes. “When I was 12 years old, I used to ask my friends to give me their mums’ dresses in exchange for my clothes. I loved to delve into their wardrobes looking for fashion pieces.”

The fashion editor described Teen Idol as a project in tune with today’s fast-paced digital landscape. “You see the dress on Instagram and you get it, it’s true to what you see [online],” she noted.

If clothes have the power to make one feel upbeat, the brand’s dresses certainly managed to put a smile on everyone’s lips.