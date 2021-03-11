IMG Models is continuing on something of a signing tear by adding Stella Maxwell to its client list.

The classically featured Maxwell most recently landed in the campaign for Jeremy Scott’s new fragrance, but has worked with a range of brands, including Victoria’s Secret, since starting out in 2008. She also became something of a household name, at least for those with a certain level of celebrity interest, when she was dating singer Miley Cyrus and later actor Kristen Stewart. Maxwell has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, a platform modeling agencies now consider vital for their clients.

“Every journey brings with it new experiences and new adventures,” Maxwell wrote in a statement. “I’m beyond excited to be joining the IMG Models family and to embark on this journey with them.”

The agency has been busy this year, signing the likes of Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, and Shalom Harlow. For Maxwell, IMG pointed toward fashion and beauty editorial as areas where it will be looking to expand her presence.

She has already done campaign work for Moschino, Hugo Boss, Versace, Alexander McQueen, Karl Lagerfeld and H&M, and done runway for Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Moschino, Brandon Maxwell, Fendi, Chanel and Miu Miu. Maxwell, born in Ireland, was “discovered” while at university in New Zealand, where she moved as a teenager.

Maja Chiesi, senior vice president of IMG Models, called Maxwell “a star of immeasurable talent” and said the agency intends to look for “innovative opportunities that showcase her creativity and range.”

Her new campaign with Scott, who photographed the astronaut-themed campaign, is quintessential modeling work, however.

Of the campaign, Scott told WWD that Maxwell “has been a muse of mine for quite a long time.”

“When I was conceptualizing the campaign for the fragrance, I knew no one else would be able to bring this bubble gum pop feeling alive like her,” the designer said.