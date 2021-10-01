Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness With ‘Sex Education’

LONDON — Stella McCartney has partnered with Nexflix’s hit show “Sex Education” to raise breast cancer awareness.

Having worked with the likes of Alicia Keys, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Sofia Vergara on the brand’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, McCartney this year appears alongside six “Sex Education” cast members — Aimee Lou Wood, Chinenye Ezeudu, Sami Outalbali, Mimi Keene, Chaneil Kular and Simone Ashley — in a zesty short video that encourages young women to incorporate checking their breasts into their daily routine through the slogan: “Toilet, Teeth, Tits,” or “The Triple T” as the brand summarized.

In the film, McCartney plays the character of Ella Allets, an attractive sex education teacher who is surrounded by breast-shaped fruits like coconuts, watermelons, pomegranates and peaches, while she explains the causes of breast cancer to the students.

Stella McCartney ’s limited-edition organic cotton unisex T-Shirt. Courtesy

The brand is also releasing a limited-edition “The Triple T” T-shirt made with heat technology, which allows the wearer to leave handprint marks on the chest.

It will be sold in support of breast cancer research and prevention and each sale will equate to one mastectomy bra being made and given to post-op breast cancer patients for free through the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation.