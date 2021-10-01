×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness With ‘Sex Education’

The brand is also releasing a T-shirt made with heat technology, which allows the wearer to leave handprint marks on the chest.

Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Couetesy

LONDON — Stella McCartney has partnered with Nexflix’s hit show “Sex Education” to raise breast cancer awareness.

Having worked with the likes of Alicia Keys, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Sofia Vergara on the brand’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, McCartney this year appears alongside six “Sex Education” cast members — Aimee Lou Wood, Chinenye Ezeudu, Sami Outalbali, Mimi Keene, Chaneil Kular and Simone Ashley — in a zesty short video that encourages young women to incorporate checking their breasts into their daily routine through the slogan: “Toilet, Teeth, Tits,” or “The Triple T” as the brand summarized.

In the film, McCartney plays the character of Ella Allets, an attractive sex education teacher who is surrounded by breast-shaped fruits like coconuts, watermelons, pomegranates and peaches, while she explains the causes of breast cancer to the students.

Stella McCartney's limited-edition organic cotton unisex T-Shirt
Stella McCartney’s limited-edition organic cotton unisex T-Shirt. Courtesy

The brand is also releasing a limited-edition “The Triple T” T-shirt made with heat technology, which allows the wearer to leave handprint marks on the chest.

It will be sold in support of breast cancer research and prevention and each sale will equate to one mastectomy bra being made and given to post-op breast cancer patients for free through the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation.

Stella McCartney x Sex Education short film poster
Stella McCartney x Sex Education short film poster. Courtesy
Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stella McCartney Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad