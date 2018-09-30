GREEN ON THE GO: Designer Stella McCartney has partnered with sustainable transport provider Lime to give their electric scooters a fashion week makeover.

Thirty limited-edition Lime scooters — white instead of Lime’s classic black model — will be parked outside the Opéra Garnier at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1. Upon exiting Stella McCartney’s fashion show, guests will be able to hop on a custom-designed scooter to get to their next destination using a clean method of transport.

The British designer also collaborated with Lime on a range of collapsible helmets produced by Spanish accessories brand Closca. The helmets will be attached to the 30 Stella McCartney x Lime scooters.

McCartney, who has always been vocal about the environmental cause, was the patron of the “Go for Good” campaign at the Galeries Lafayette, which runs until Oct. 12.

After landing in the French capital in June, Lime has partnered with the Fédération de la Haute Couture to station electric scooters outside major fashion shows on the official calendar. For 1 euro, travelers can unlock each device using the Lime app, which charges 15 centimes per minute of use.