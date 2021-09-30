×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Business

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

Stella McCartney Joins Paris Fashion Week Calendar With a Live Show

The designer will show on Oct. 4.

Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Mary McCartney/Courtesy of Stella McCartney

ADDING MACHINE: Stella McCartney proves it’s never too late to join the Paris Fashion Week calendar, and will stage a live show in the French capital, the French Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced late Thursday.

The designer, who was named one of WWD’s 50 Most Powerful Women, will join the official calendar on Oct. 4.

She’ll take her perch on the penultimate day of fashion week at 11 a.m. Chinese fashion house Shang Xia will move to 9:30 a.m. while Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli show will move to 10:30 a.m. to make room for McCartney.

The British designer previously showed her collections in the halls of the city’s storied Opera Garnier. McCartney closed Paris Fashion Week a year ago with her summer 2021 collection, a digital presentation of her A-to-Z manifesto in which she laid out her company’s ethos of environmental collection. McCartney has continued to advocate for luxury to rethink its approach to sustainability.

SEE MORE:

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Celebrities Join Stella McCartney’s Anti-Fur Campaign

Luxury is Wasting Away, Says Stella McCartney Who’s Celebrating Scraps

 

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stella McCartney Joins the Paris Fashion

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad