Stella McCartney Joins Paris Fashion Week Calendar With a Live Show

ADDING MACHINE: Stella McCartney proves it’s never too late to join the Paris Fashion Week calendar, and will stage a live show in the French capital, the French Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced late Thursday.

The designer, who was named one of WWD’s 50 Most Powerful Women, will join the official calendar on Oct. 4.

She’ll take her perch on the penultimate day of fashion week at 11 a.m. Chinese fashion house Shang Xia will move to 9:30 a.m. while Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli show will move to 10:30 a.m. to make room for McCartney.

The British designer previously showed her collections in the halls of the city’s storied Opera Garnier. McCartney closed Paris Fashion Week a year ago with her summer 2021 collection, a digital presentation of her A-to-Z manifesto in which she laid out her company’s ethos of environmental collection. McCartney has continued to advocate for luxury to rethink its approach to sustainability.

