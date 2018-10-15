Stella McCartney has launched Stella McCartney Cares, a charity registered in the U.K., that will support breast cancer awareness, among other causes. The designer has long been an advocate for breast cancer awareness; her mother Linda McCartney died from the disease in 1998. The platform’s first initiative will be the donation of 1,000 of McCartney’s Louis Listening post-operative mastectomy compression bras to women undergoing breast cancer treatment. The bra can be requested on stellamccartneycares.org/pink.

“It’s a cause so close to my heart and the reason I designed the Louise Listening bra is my experience of seeing someone that I loved go through such a traumatizing operation, a mastectomy,” said McCartney. “I found that the mastectomy bras available at the time were just another moment where [breast cancer patients] lost their femininity and they lost a sense of who they were as a woman. I wanted to create a product that really is still beautiful and still feminine and still celebrates the power of being a woman.”

The Louise Listening bra was introduced in 2015 and the 2018 version has been modified to include soft internal pockets for use with prosthesis, wide adjustable straps and an extended size range of small to extra large. Stella McCartney Cares Pink will focus on building relationships with hospitals, charities and support centers devoted to breast cancer.

To accompany the launch of stellamccartneycares.org, McCartney released a breast cancer awareness campaign short film called “All Is Love” featuring Idris Elba. Sofia Vergara is the face of McCartney’s annual limited-edition breast cancer awareness lingerie set.