Stella McCartney Teams With Neiman Marcus for Holiday Capsule

For the 2022 holiday season, Stella McCartney has partnered with Neiman Marcus to debut a partywear fashion capsule and festive in-store pop-ups.

A look inside Stella McCartney's holiday pop-up at Neiman Marcus.
A look inside Stella McCartney's holiday pop-up at Neiman Marcus. Diana Zapata/BFA.com

For the holiday season, Stella McCartney has partnered with Neiman Marcus to debut a partywear capsule of ready-to-wear and accessories. To celebrate the exclusive collection, Neiman Marcus is hosting three pop-ups in its Coral Cables, Florida; North Park, Texas, and San Francisco locations.

“Blending a celebratory spirit with conscious sensibilities, the capsule embodies a timeless sex appeal on a vibrant, nature-inspired palette,” the brand said in a statement.

A look inside Stella McCartney’s holiday pop-up at Neiman Marcus. Diana Zapata/BFA.com

The capsule collection includes 10 cocktail and evening dresses, two vegan Falabella bags and a crystal mesh slide in the brand’s cruelty-free and responsible materials. McCartney’s dresses boast a celebratory attitude with lead-free, heat-affixed crystal accents, as seen on the shoulder of an asymmetric purple and red silky forest-friendly viscose double satin Grecian gown or on statement body-hugging netted cocktail dresses. Both the collection’s crystal embellishments and twisted, cutout and sculptural bra details on jersey numbers were said to be references to the designer’s fall collection

A look inside Stella McCartney’s holiday pop-up at Neiman Marcus. Diana Zapata/BFA.com

The capsule’s vegan accessories — a crystal mesh metallic mule sandal, a black Falabella crystal zip shoulder bag and a pink-hued Falabella Tiny Crystal Tote Bag — continue the capsule’s festive, dressy spirit with crystal details. 

The Stella McCartney holiday capsule is available at Neiman Marcus, with the three in-store pop-ups running through Dec. 1.

A look inside Stella McCartney’s holiday pop-up at Neiman Marcus. Diana Zapata/BFA.com
