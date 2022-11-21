Stella McCartney Teams With Neiman Marcus for Holiday Capsule

For the holiday season, Stella McCartney has partnered with Neiman Marcus to debut a partywear capsule of ready-to-wear and accessories. To celebrate the exclusive collection, Neiman Marcus is hosting three pop-ups in its Coral Cables, Florida; North Park, Texas, and San Francisco locations.
“Blending a celebratory spirit with conscious sensibilities, the capsule embodies a timeless sex appeal on a vibrant, nature-inspired palette,” the brand said in a statement.
The capsule collection includes 10 cocktail and evening dresses, two vegan Falabella bags and a crystal mesh slide in the brand’s cruelty-free and responsible materials. McCartney’s dresses boast a celebratory attitude with lead-free, heat-affixed crystal accents, as seen on the shoulder of an asymmetric purple and red silky forest-friendly viscose double satin Grecian gown or on statement body-hugging netted cocktail dresses. Both the collection’s crystal embellishments and twisted, cutout and sculptural bra details on jersey numbers were said to be references to the designer’s fall collection.
The capsule’s vegan accessories — a crystal mesh metallic mule sandal, a black Falabella crystal zip shoulder bag and a pink-hued Falabella Tiny Crystal Tote Bag — continue the capsule’s festive, dressy spirit with crystal details.
The Stella McCartney holiday capsule is available at Neiman Marcus, with the three in-store pop-ups running through Dec. 1.