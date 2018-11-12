Stella McCartney has opened a new retail store in Wynn Plaza, the resort’s new retail destination located directly on Las Vegas Boulevard. The new opening continues the rollout of her new store design concept first unveiled at the brand’s global flagship at 23 Old Bond Street in London. McCartney has another Las Vegas location at The Shops at Crystals, which opened in 2010.

At 2,282 square-feet, the new store carries women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories, kids, lingerie, eyewear and fragrance collections. The architecture is designed to represent the same balance of masculine and feminine in the designer’s collections, along with the decision to move away from traditional luxury materials in favor of handmade, organic and sustainably sourced materials. Walls are finished in handmade ceramic and bespoke fluted concrete. Glass cubes and linear brass railings complement the space. A central monolith houses shoe and accessories walls and interchangeable fixtures throughout the store allow for reactive merchandising.

The store’s furniture was developed using reclaimed wood, while the fabric and carpet are completely natural. Stools in the fitting room are covered in fabric made from reclaimed waste and the bench in the shoe department is pink cruelty-free Fur Free Fur from previous collections. The BNATURAL by Bonaveri mannequins are biodegradable and made from bioplastic derived from 72 percent sugarcane and coated with paint made solely from renewable organic substances.

Stella McCartney has 56 freestanding stores internationally including nine in the U.S., among them Los Angeles, South Coast Plaza, New York, and is also carried in Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. The collections are available in more than 100 countries.