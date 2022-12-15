×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 15, 2922

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Gucci to Open Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Fashion

Pre-Fall 2023 Trends: Skipping Ahead

Business

Pambianco Study: Antonio Marras New Owner Calzedonia Group Ranks First in Potential IPO 2022 List

Stella-bration: Stella McCartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

The British designer has released a short comical Christmas video showcasing the best gifts to buy for the festive season.

Stella McCartney Stella on the Shelf.
Move over Elf on the Shelf — it's all about Stella on the Shelf. Courtesy of Stella McCartney

LONDON — Stella McCartney has a new alter-ego: Stella on the Shelf.

The British designer has released a short comical Christmas video imitating an ‘80s QVC teleshopping program showcasing the best gifts to buy for the festive season, ranging from products from her own ready-to-wear; accessories and beauty range, to endorsing items by her friends and family.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! Bi–hes, Stella on the Shelf here, coming to you this festive season from my Old Bond Street store, move over Oprah,” the designer says in the opening of the short video, wearing a faux-fur coat with large clear aviator glasses and oversized blow-dried wig resembling an extra from the 1988 film “Working Girl.”

Related Galleries

In the video, McCartney puts on her best home-shopping voice with a gold Falabella bag in hand. “It’s my vegan frame bag in metallic gold. It’s totally plant based. Loves Mother Earth, loves all her creatures and my god you can’t tell the difference. Oh fabulous,” she muses in the clip.

What does McCartney keep in her Falabella? “Well, one thing that can’t be missed, my Alter-Care Serum is the ultimate in clean beauty. I like to wash it all off at the end of a hardworking day with my Reset Cleanser,” she continues.

“Family, it’s all about family this festive season,” says McCartney, holding a “Let It Be” vinyl record from The Beatles.

McCartney takes a gulp of fashion photographer Mert Alas’ Seventy One gin. “I was born in 1971, any old excuse, right?” she jokes in the mimicked American accent.

It’s a Stella-bration.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Hot Summer Bags

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stella Mccartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host and ‘Working Girl’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad