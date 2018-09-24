THE GOOD FIGHT: Stella McCartney has tapped Sofia Vergara for her annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. The campaign has two parts, with the first launching Monday and the second to be released in October.

The first of the two-part campaign has images of Vergara wearing McCartney’s limited edition bra and brief set named Rose Romancing, which will launch on the brand’s website and social channels.

The campaign is meant to highlight the global impact of breast cancer and underline the need for preventative education and advanced breast cancer care.

Sales of the lingerie set will benefit the Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool, The Hello Beautiful Foundation in London, and Memorial Sloan Kettering in the U.S. The money will go towards early detection programs and treatments for breast cancer patients.

The limited-edition Rose Romancing set, a rose, lace embellished triangle bra and bikini brief, will be available to order from Stella McCartney stores on Oct. 1.

The set will also be available online at Net-a-porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Le Bon Marché and Shopbop. The triangle bra retails at 110 pounds, and the bikini briefs at 85 pounds.

A testimonial film, to be screened on McCartney’s website, will launch alongside the campaign. There will also be an exhibition at McCartney’s new London Flagship store from Oct. 8-27. The exhibition shows a video from Vergara speaking about breast cancer, and has an educational area about the disease.

Vergara’s voice is a particularly powerful one: Latin women specifically have lower rates of breast cancer screening and more limited access to formal health care than other ethnicities in the U.S.