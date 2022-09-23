×
Stella McCartney Taps Sadie Sink for Arty Campaign Inspired by Frank Stella

The designer's winter 2022 campaign was photographed at The Ranch in Montauk, against the backdrop of nature and Frank Stella's abstract sculptures.

Stella McCartney's winter 2022 campaign, starring
Stella McCartney's winter 2022 campaign, starring Sadie Sink. Courtesy image/Theo Wenner for Stella McCartney

LONDON Stella McCartney is ready to release an all-American winter 2022 campaign, featuring “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink, and photographed by Theo Wenner in a new art exhibition space in Montauk, New York.

Wenner photographed Sink at The Ranch and other outdoor locations in Montauk, and against the backdrop of abstract Frank Stella sculptures.

Stella’s art was the main inspiration for McCartney’s fall 2022 show, which unfurled on the top floor of the Centre Pompidou last March.

“His minimalism and maximalism are parallel to our brand. The more masculine side and the more explosive side tracks well,” McCartney said at the time. For fall, she translated the artist’s riotous collages into allover printed jersey pieces and suits, and his bold straight angle and diagonal stripes onto assertive chalk stripe tailoring, faux fur power coats, and graphic knits.

Ahead of the show, Stella also touted his fashion and design connections and said they helped him to become an artist. The 86-year-old said his mother had studied fashion and design in school in Boston, and always had art projects on the go at home.

“We used to paint on one of my bedroom windows looking up Main Street. So it was a turkey in November, Santa Claus a few days later and winding down with Mother Rabbit on Easter,” Stella said.

“I might have ended up as a happy representational painter tutored by his mother if it hadn’t been for the venetian blinds that fell open and allowed the trackless trolley headlights to bury our turkey in stripes,” he added.

Without those trolley lights transforming the turkey, America’s midcentury art scene would not have been the same.

Stella McCartney Taps Sadie Sink for

