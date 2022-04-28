Stella McCartney Goes to Texas With Mack, Jack & McConaughey

FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Stella McCartney will show her spring 2022 collection in Austin, Tex., on Friday during the Mack, Jack & McConaughey charity event.

Founded by actor Matthew McConaughey, recording artist Jack Ingram and college football coach Mack Brown in 2013, the two-day fundraising event usually spotlights a fashion brand during the MJ&M fashion show and luncheon, hosted by Sally Brown, Amy Ingram and Camila Alves McConaughey this year.

Previously, brands that have shown at the charity event include Monique Lhuillier, Jason Wu, Veronica Beard, Milly, Badgley Mischka and Lela Rose.

McCartney said her designs align with “Austin and all of the women involved with MJ&M’s unique sense of style.”

“As a mother, it’s an honor to help raise funds for MJ&M, whose primary goal is to empower our youth,” she added.

Alves McConaughey said: “Stella has created a beautiful and versatile brand dedicated to sustainability. We are grateful to bring my friend Stella McCartney’s collection to Austin and know our guests will be drawn to the effortlessness of her pieces and her mission to make fashion environmentally friendly.”

McCartney’s spring 2022 collection, which debuted last October in Paris, offered a variety of dresses, outerwear, knitwear and accessories made from mycelium leather, developed by Bolt Threads, and other vegan, recycled and regenerated materials.

Mack, Jack & McConaughey has raised more than $20 million over the years to empower kids through advanced education, health and wellness. Funds raised at MJ&M 2022 will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, Just Keep Livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin.