The fashion industry is in mourning after the news Wednesday that model Stella Tennant has suddenly passed away at age 50.

Tennant’s family confirmed her passing in a statement, saying: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.”

The British model was one of the most popular faces in the Nineties thanks to her androgynous, punk look. Her first modeling gig was the cover of Italian Vogue shot by Steven Meisel, which got the attention of Chanel’s late designer, Karl Lagerfeld. Tennant would later serve as one of Lagerfeld’s many muses and appear on numerous Chanel runways and ad campaigns.

The fashion industry has been paying tribute to Tennant since news of her death broke, with fashion designers like Donatella Versace, Stella McCartney, Nicolas Ghesquière, Victoria Beckham and many other industry figures taking to Instagram to honor her.

“Stella, I cannot believe you are gone,” Versace wrote on her Instagram. “You have left us way too soon. We met when you were at the beginning of your career. I cherish every moment we spent together.”

McCartney honored Tennant with a throwback photo of the two, writing: “My darling Stella, I f–king love you and will miss you so, so terribly. What sad, horrific news to end this already shocking year! My heart goes out to your stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain. I am speechless…”

View Gallery Related Gallery Emerging Designers’ Favorite Holiday Memories

Scroll on to see more tributes to the late Stella Tennant.

Read more here:

The Biggest Fashion News of 2020

The Best Fashion Presentation Moments of 2020

The 10 Biggest TikTok Fashion and Beauty Trends of 2020

WATCH: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry