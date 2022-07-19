Steph Curry Embraces Clashing Patterns and Ayesha Takes On Menswear at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Stephen and Ayesha Curry had a stylish night out while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope.”

On Tuesday, the famous couple walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre in fashion-forward looks. Stephen “Steph” Curry wore a gray tweed cardigan under a black tweed cardigan paired with gray striped trousers and black patent shoes, while Ayesha Curry wore a Versace Medusa Greca shirt from the men’s collection with opaque black tights and black platform heels.

The couple are usually styled by Sheraine Robinson, who is also known as Raiiney on to her friends and on social media.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry at the “Nope” world premiere. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Currys joined stars like Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea on the red carpet, all of whom star in the film, which is directed by Jordan Peele, the mind behind “Get Out” and “Us.”

Last month, the NBA star led his team, the Golden State Warriors, to their fourth championship since 2015, edging out the Boston Celtics in seven games. He is set to host the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday.

Ayesha Curry attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Nope” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The premiere also drew some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland, Skai Jackson, Storm Reid and Kendrick Sampson.

The film follows caretakers at a horse ranch in California who encounter a mysterious and seemingly unseen force that affects both human and animal behavior. Palmer and Kaluuya play the lead characters, siblings Emerald and OJ Haywood.

This marks Peele’s third horror movie under his direction. His first, “Get Out,” which premiered in 2017 and also starred Kaluuya, was met with critical acclaim, with many critics stating it was one of the best movies of that year.

“Nope” is scheduled for a theatrical release starting July 22.

