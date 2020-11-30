After months of speculation, Under Armour has officially confirmed the world’s worst-kept secret: It has created a line for its superstar athlete, Stephen Curry.

Called the Curry Brand, the inaugural collection of footwear, apparel and accessories will launch on Tuesday. The activewear company isn’t providing any further details on the collection at this time.

In addition to the product, a percentage of the yearly revenue for the label will be invested in under-resourced communities, the company said. By 2025, the Curry Brand hopes to be able to create at least 20 safe places to play, support 125 programs that impact young athletes, and deliver opportunities to train more than 15,000 coaches — initiatives that will impact more than 100,000 young people. Investments will include building safe places to play, providing programming and products for team sports through regional school systems and local organizations, and coaching and leadership development.

Curry has a long family history of giving back. His father, Dell Curry, who was also a professional basketball player, was active in the North Carolina community when he was playing for the Charlotte Hornets, and established The Dell Curry Foundation to support youth in the area. Stephen Curry followed his example and he and his wife, Ayesha, have a youth-focused family foundation called Eat. Learn. Play.

View Gallery Related Gallery Black Friday Shoppers in New York City 2020

“We have a shared goal of unlocking play for kids, so that became a natural place for us to focus,” Curry said of the partnership with Under Armour. “I grew up doing a lot of things to give back to the community with my family — and continue that now — while Under Armour has done so much to support athletes around the world.”

Fewer than 30 percent of youth ages six to 18 in low-income households participate in organized sports, and low-income kids are six times more likely to quit sports because of financial costs, Under Armour said. “Play is a fundamental part of childhood and is critical to development. So much of who I am as a person and a leader today is because of playing sports as a kid,” Curry said. “I learned the value of hard work, resilience, teamwork, communication, time management — sports teach young athletes so many critical life skills, which is why I’m passionate about making sure everyone has access to these opportunities, first through my foundation and now through Curry Brand.”