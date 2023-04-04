Stéphane Rolland Adds Bridal, CFDA’s New Members, Borsalini to Unveil a Museum

NEW BRIDE: Stéphane Rolland is ready for the altar.

The French couturier is launching his first bridal collection, Epure, which will debut at New York Bridal Fashion Week.

The demi-couture collection will feature 10 silhouettes that recall the strong, sculptural shapes that he presents on the runways in Paris.

As the designer behind Celine Dion’s Billboard Music Awards dress in 2017, Rolland is no stranger to showstopping white dresses. Her plunging V-neck gown with dramatically sculpted shoulders became instantly famous.

Most recently, Rolland’s showroom has served as a set for the hit series “Emily in Paris.”

He’s also been behind some key looks for Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. In his most recent collections, the designer has been exploring using 3D and other contrasting materials for bold shapes.

The new bridal collection will recall those codes, with the same volume and architectural touches his collections are known for, as well as incorporate the same materials in crepe, duchess satin, gazar, tulle and lace.

Gowns will range from $6,500 to $15,250 through affiliated boutiques, and take six weeks from fitting to delivery.

Rolland has been expanding his lines of business rapidly. The move to launch bridal comes after the designer launched a ready-to-wear line in 2021, and a namesake handbag collection in July 2020. At the time it was his first expansion since opening his house in 2007.

After its U.S. launch, the collection will be shown at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. Both shows will be held in April, with the first gowns available in September.

During Paris Haute Couture Week in January, Rolland closed with a voluminous wedding dress of golden cloqué lamé, which was embellished on the front, bottom and hood with golden arched sculptures. — RHONDA RICHFORD

LATEST MEMBERS: The Council of Fashion Designers of America has added 10 designers to its membership roster.

The new CFDA members are Brandon Blackwood; Colm Dillane of KidSuper; Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears and Supreme; Danielle Hirsch of Danielle Frankel; Greg Lauren; Raul Lopez of Luar; Jamie Okuma of J. Okuma; Daniel Roseberry of Maison Schiaparelli; Rio Uribe; Gypsy Sport, and Elena Velez.

“It’s so important for the world to see talent at the highest levels coming from America. Our newest members represent everything America has to offer…diversity…creativity…and true individual talent,” said Thom Browne, chairman of the CFDA.

Thom Browne Jenna Greene/WWD

“These 10 designers were purposely selected and invited by the board of directors, which is a great honor,” said Lisa Smilor, CFDA executive vice president. “The CFDA looks forward to their active participation within the organization and working together to help champion and elevate American fashion and drive positive change.”

The CFDA has a membership roster of 458 of America’s womenswear, menswear, jewelry, eyewear and accessory designers. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar, is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule, and offers Runway360. The organization also provides its members with thought-leadership and business development support. — LISA LOCKWOOD

HAT-STORY: Borsalino Foundation and the City of Alessandria, Italy, teamed up for a new museum, which will value the heritage of the historic hatmaker.

The exhibition is set to open to visitors on Wednesday, while the official inauguration will take place a day earlier. The museum will showcase the history of the house starting from 1857 up until the present day.

The museum is divided in three main sections: “Antica Casa,” a multimedia installation that traces the main stages in the history of Borsalino, exploring the link with the surrounding territory; “Manifattura,” dedicated to the hat production processes, the hat-making techniques of the artisans from Alessandria; and the “Galleria” section, which features a display of more than 2,000 hats, organized into eight narrative paths. These include, among others, Borsalino and Women, Divine Hats and Travel with Borsalino.

The space covers almost 6,700 square feet and includes a café and a gift shop.

Inside Borsalino Museum. Courtesy Image

Visitors will be able to see the collection of Borsalino hats donated by family heir Giovanna Usuelli Borsalino in 1994, with 200 new additional models collected by the Borsalino Foundation.

​​“This museum preserves the memory of Borsalino and will inspire the future of the company. It has firm roots in Alessandria in the historic headquarters of Palazzo Borsalino, and was conceived to be an innovative space, able to dialogue with the world,” said Philippe Camperio, president of the Borsalino Foundation, in a statement.

Philippe Camperio is executive chairman of the Borsalino brand since 2018, when Haeres Equita, the private equity group he leads, won the auction set up by the label’s administrators through a deal valued at 6.4 million euros. Haeres Equita ended the troubled journey that started in December 2015 when it first took over the hatmaker, which had been hit by financial problems following the arrest of previous owner Marco Marenco for fraudulent bankruptcy and tax evasion related to a web of holdings. — ANDREA ONATE

Inside Borsalino Museum. Courtesy Image

MOTHERS’ HONORS: The 45th annual Outstanding Mother Awards will honor three women across retail, beauty and technology on May 11 at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

They are Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer of Ulta Beauty; Tracey Travis, executive vice president and chief financial officer at The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., and Elizabeth Buchanan, chief commercial officer at Rokt.

Tracey Travis, Elizabeth Buchanan and Monica Arnaudo. Courtesy shot of Mother’s Day Awards.

Laurie Dowley, chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee, said, “This year’s honorees are leaders in every sense of the word — navigating impressive careers and supporting their families and communities with grace, compassion and determination. We look forward to recognizing their contributions as mothers, executives and role models.”

Hosted by mistress of ceremonies Natalie Pasquarella, NBC 4 New York anchor, this year’s award ceremony will recognize these women for successfully balancing highly influential careers with the daily demands and rewards of motherhood, family and community.

Proceeds from the annual luncheon benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs, which work to break the cycle of poverty for rural America’s most vulnerable children by providing early learning and support that helps them thrive as learners and in life. — L.L.

AKRIS, SAKS TEAM: On Tuesday, Saks will officially launch the Akris 100 Anniversary collection at Saks.com and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

The collection features dresses, pants, tops and skirts in bold colors, lively patterns and elegant silhouettes.

Based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Akris is known for its double-faced fabrics, cashmeres, St. Gallen embroidery and digital photo printing techniques.

Anna Irving, senior vice president, divisional merchandise manager, women’s designer ready-to-wear at Saks, said, “Saks is dedicated to offering our clients the very best in fashion and Akris is a true luxury brand with impeccable craftsmanship and tailoring. Our clients love the effortless style and innovative designs that Akris provides.”

An Akris spring look.

Albert Kriemler, designer and creative director of Akris, said in the book for the brand’s 100th anniversary, “I like fashion to surprise. It’s progress, it’s energy, it’s strength. When preparing the shooting of our archive pieces (1978 to 1992) for the 100-year book, I knew right away we had to work with them. They were new, unexpected and in perfect proportions of today. They made me think of something different to celebrate 100 years, something you would normally not presume. Let’s call it a re-beginning, an incentive to pause, a point in which everything can reappear or renew itself. A collection where past, present and future coexist. A look back to move forward into a new century.”

A look from the Akris 100 Anniversary collection.

On April 11, Saks will launch an exclusive Akris Punto capsule with ready-to-wear styles. These can only be purchased at Saks.com. — L.L.