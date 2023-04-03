Stéphane Rolland to Launch Bridal Collection

PARIS — Stéphane Rolland is ready for the altar.

The French couturier is launching his first bridal collection, Epure, which will debut at New York Bridal Fashion Week.

The demi-couture collection will feature 10 silhouettes that recall the strong, sculptural shapes that he presents on the runways in Paris.

As the designer behind Celine Dion’s Billboard Music Awards dress in 2017, Rolland is no stranger to show-stopping white dresses. Her plunging V-neck gown with dramatically sculpted shoulders became instantly famous.

Most recently, Rolland’s showroom has served as a set for the hit series “Emily in Paris.”

He’s also been behind some key looks for Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. In his most recent collections, the designer has been exploring using 3D and other contrasting materials for bold shapes.

The new bridal collection will recall those codes, with the same volume and architectural touches his collections are known for, as well as incorporate the same materials in crepe, duchess satin, gazar, tulle and lace.

Gowns will range from $6,500 to $15,250 through affiliated boutiques, and take six weeks from fitting to delivery.

Rolland has been expanding his lines of business rapidly. The move to launch bridal comes after the designer launched a ready-to-wear line in 2021, and a namesake handbag collection in July 2020. At the time it was his first expansion since opening his house in 2007.

After its U.S. launch, the collection will be shown at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. Both shows will be held in April, with the first gowns available in September.

During Paris Haute Couture Week in January, Rolland closed with a voluminous wedding dress of golden cloqué lamé, which was embellished on the front, bottom and hood with golden arched sculptures.