Stephanie Seymour’s Personal Couture Collection Featured in Exhibition at NSU Art Museum

Stephanie Seymour’s personal collection of vintage haute couture dresses created by such designers as Azzedine Alaïa, Courrèges, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Paco Rabanne will be on display at a new exhibition at NSU Art Museum in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, titled “The Swans: Karen Kilimnik and Stephanie Seymour Paintings and Dresses.”

The exhibition, which runs from March 12 to July 15, features a selection of romantic paintings by contemporary artist Karen Kilimnik. In her paintings, she casts a youthful Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars and fashion models in leading roles. The paintings are inspired by the glamour and sophistication of the fashion world, and complement the haute couture dresses.

The exhibit references the stylish and mid-20th-century high-society women whom writer Truman Capote dubbed, “The Swans.”

A painting in the exhibition by Karen Kilimnik.

The exhibition is part of “Picturing Fame,” which is comprised of four concurrent exhibitions on the subject of fame that include: “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Follies of Fame,” “Hooray for Hollywood,” and “Emilio Martinez: Van Gogh, Lautrec and Me,” which all opened Feb. 11 and run through Sept. 3.

A Courrèges wedding dress, 1968.

The NSU Art Museum is celebrating the exhibition with a black-tie event that includes cocktails, exhibition premiere and dinner, in honor of Seymour and Peter M. Brant on March 11. Individual tickets start at $3,000, and proceeds will support NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale exhibitions and educational programming.