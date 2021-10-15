Stephen Curry Teams With ‘Sesame Street’ on Sneaker Collection

Stephen Curry is looking to “Sesame Street” for his latest sneaker collection.

The NBA champion and his Curry Brand — which is an Under Armour brand — are partnering with the children’s TV show for a seven-piece sneaker collection, called “Street Pack,” that gives a nod to the show’s iconic characters. The collection is also meant to honor the show’s commitment to uplifting underrepresented communities and fostering change. Curry is teaming with the show’s Sesame Workshop through the collection, which is a nonprofit educational organization

“Curry Brand and ‘Sesame Street,’ we preach the same message,” Curry said in a statement. “It’s about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves.”

The collection offers versions of Curry’s Curry Flow 9 sneaker designed in colorways that resemble “Sesame Street” characters. The “Count It” sneaker, for one, pays homage to Count von Count, featuring a shiny tongue that resembles the Count’s satin cape and a patterned inside sole design that mimics the same pattern also seen on the character’s cape.

The “Taking Cookies” sneaker gives a nod to the Cookie Monster with a blue design and a fuzzy shoe tab. “Talking Trash,” which takes inspiration from Oscar the Grouch, is designed in a gray colorway that’s meant to resemble a trash can.

“This collection is an opportunity for people to use their imaginations a little bit,” Curry continued. “You can really show your personality through the way that you play. I love to be creative on the court, try new things and show different sides of myself. The ‘Sesame Street’ characters prove that everybody belongs in the world of play.”

The collection is first launching on Nov. 19 with the “Count It” and “Play Big” colorways, with the rest of the styles dropping in the next few months.

Curry has played for the Golden State Warriors since 2009 and is an Under Armour-sponsored athlete.

