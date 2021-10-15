×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

Business

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

Stephen Curry Teams With ‘Sesame Street’ on Sneaker Collection

The Curry Brand’s new collection includes seven footwear styles that give a nod to the children’s show’s iconic characters.

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection
Stephen Curry Courtesy

Stephen Curry is looking to “Sesame Street” for his latest sneaker collection.

The NBA champion and his Curry Brand — which is an Under Armour brand — are partnering with the children’s TV show for a seven-piece sneaker collection, called “Street Pack,” that gives a nod to the show’s iconic characters. The collection is also meant to honor the show’s commitment to uplifting underrepresented communities and fostering change. Curry is teaming with the show’s Sesame Workshop through the collection, which is a nonprofit educational organization

“Curry Brand and ‘Sesame Street,’ we preach the same message,” Curry said in a statement. “It’s about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves.”

Related Galleries

The collection offers versions of Curry’s Curry Flow 9 sneaker designed in colorways that resemble “Sesame Street” characters. The “Count It” sneaker, for one, pays homage to Count von Count, featuring a shiny tongue that resembles the Count’s satin cape and a patterned inside sole design that mimics the same pattern also seen on the character’s cape.

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection
A style from the “Street Pack” sneaker collection. Courtesy

The “Taking Cookies” sneaker gives a nod to the Cookie Monster with a blue design and a fuzzy shoe tab. “Talking Trash,” which takes inspiration from Oscar the Grouch, is designed in a gray colorway that’s meant to resemble a trash can.

“This collection is an opportunity for people to use their imaginations a little bit,” Curry continued. “You can really show your personality through the way that you play. I love to be creative on the court, try new things and show different sides of myself. The ‘Sesame Street’ characters prove that everybody belongs in the world of play.”

The collection is first launching on Nov. 19 with the “Count It” and “Play Big” colorways, with the rest of the styles dropping in the next few months.

Curry has played for the Golden State Warriors since 2009 and is an Under Armour-sponsored athlete.

READ MORE HERE:

Stephen Curry Launches Brand With Under Armour 

NBA, ColourPop Team on Beauty Collaboration 

Is the WNBA a Missed Fashion Opportunity? 

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stephen Curry Sesame Street Sneaker Collection:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad