The social media backlash has been swift toward real estate developer Stephen Ross.
The developer behind Hudson Yards, Ross is facing criticism from celebrities and fashion designers over news that he is reportedly hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump at his Hamptons home on Friday. According to The Washington Post, tickets for the fundraiser range from $100,000 to $250,000.
Ross is also the chairman of real estate company, Related Cos., which owns SoulCycle and its parent company, Equinox, and is the owner of the Miami Dolphins. Many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Sophia Bush and Billy Eichner, have taken to Twitter to express their outrage over Ross’ fundraiser, taking aim at his many companies.
Fashion designers have also joined in the outcry, including Prabal Gurung, who posted a three-part Instagram Story to call out Ross for supporting the president following the two mass shootings that took place in Texas and Ohio this past weekend, which many Democratic presidential candidates have claimed were caused by Trump’s racist rhetoric. Ross’ Hudson Yards is also speculated to be the new home of New York Fashion Week, according to multiple sources. Ross is also married to jewelry designer Kara Ross.
Despite the company’s link to Ross, SoulCycle’s chief executive officer, Melanie Whelan, issued a statement on the controversy on SoulCycle’s Twitter account Wednesday, stating “SoulCycle in no way endorses the political fundraising event being held later this week. SoulCycle has nothing to do with the event and does not support it. Consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians.”
Read on to see more social media reactions from celebrities and fashion designers on real estate developer Stephen Ross’ fundraiser for Trump.
