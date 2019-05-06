Hudson Yards wants to keep wining and dining you throughout the summer.

The forthcoming Equinox Hotel Hudson Yards has linked up with buzzy restaurateur Stephen Starr for its food and beverage program. Opening soon after the hotel in June, Electric Lemon will be led by executive chef Kyle Knall and will feature a Mid-Atlantic cuisine with an emphasis on light and balanced offerings.

“Crafted specifically with this new neighborhood in mind, our team, along with Chef Kyle Knall, created a concept that will feel like both a culinary and a social hub for this flourishing new part of NYC,” said Starr Restaurants founder and chief executive officer Stephen Starr, who also owns Le Coucou, Upland, and Buddakan.

The restaurant, located on the hotel’s 24th floor, was designed by the Rockwell Group and will feature an 8,000-square-foot terrace overlooking the Hudson River.

“Equinox Hotels continues Equinox’s legacy of disruptors in the luxury space and Stephen, as a leader in the culinary world, was the obvious choice to realize our vision,” said Equinox Hotels ceo Chris Norton. “With an all-day dining concept, Electric Lemon is set to become a destination within a destination, creating a space for members, hotel guests and the Hudson Yards community to come together for both work and play.”