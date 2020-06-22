DJ Steve Aoki will host a dinner party Thursday night where the conversation will center around fashion during a pandemic.

The event is the fifth installment of Aoki’s Neon Future Dinner Party series, a project inspired by his latest album, “Neon Future IV.” The event will be cohosted by Bobby Hundreds, cofounder of The Hundreds and author of This Is Not a T-shirt, and will also feature sneaker designer and collector Sean Wotherspoon, Rhude’s Rhuigi Villaseñor and designer Melody Ehsani. They will discuss what inspires them right now, how they’re managing in quarantine, upcoming campaigns and projects and other topics.

The dinner party will be livestreamed on June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Previous episodes of the Dinner Party series have addressed racism in America, coping with quarantine and Asian American Heritage Month. Past Neon Future Dinner Party guests have included Will.i.am, the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Maluma, Lay Zhang and T-Pain.

Aoki is best known as an electronic dance music artist and DJ but also has his own fashion line, Dim Mak, is a partner in Vision Street Wear and has collaborated with brands as varied as Asics, Diesel, Ful and Tatras.