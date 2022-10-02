×
EXCLUSIVE: Steve Madden Taps Chloe Cherry, Bella Poarch, Latto for Fall Campaign

The “Maddenwood” campaign includes augmented reality experiences for consumers.

Steve Madden taps Latto, Chloe Cherry
Steve Madden taps Latto, Chloe Cherry and Bella Poarch for fall campaign. Courtesy

Steve Madden is introducing its fall 2022 campaign with several famous faces.

The footwear brand is debuting its “Maddewood” campaign on Sunday, tapping the likes of actress Chloe Cherry, TikTok influencer Bella Poarch and rapper Latto to front it. “Maddenwood” is an augmented reality campaign that features the stars posing against a “bold and psychedelic universe.” 

“We’ve always been forward-thinking with a clear sense of the brand and our consumer,” said Steve Madden. “’Maddenwood’ is the manifestation of that mind-set at its most aspirational. I’m a big movie buff and am fascinated by the whole idea of Hollywood. Here we are creating our own version of Hollywood the Madden way.”

Chloe Cherry stars in Steve Madden’s “Maddenwood” campaign. Amar Daved

The campaign stars appear in a series of videos that take inspiration from references like Andy Warhol’s screen tests from the ‘60s and low-fi aesthetics of the ‘80s and ‘90s. They model Steve Madden fall 2022 styles like the Fantsie boot, a mid-length heeled style, the Paloma mary janes, a platform, heeled version of the classic shoe, and the double-platform Cypress boots, a knee-length platform boot. The campaign stars are also wearing pieces from the brand’s new apparel collection, such as a black dress, leather jacket, tartan skirt and printed jumpsuit. 

Customers can interact with the augmented reality campaign by scanning a QR code, which will direct them to “Maddenwood” videos and campaign imagery. 

The “Maddenwood” campaign comes after the brand debuted its “Maddenverse” campaign last year starring Normani, Jordan Alexander, Sydney Sweeney and others. It featured avatar imagery of the campaign stars with oversize heads wearing the Steve Madden’s latest styles. 

This year, the brand has also collaborated with the likes of Dolce Vita for a resale initiative and Slutty Vegan for a vegan sneaker and crossbody bag. 

Latto stars in Steve Madden’s “Maddenwood” campaign. Amar Daved
Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

