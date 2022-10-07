×
Steven Klein Fetes Book Launch With Naomi Campbell in Paris

The famed photographer, who is known for capturing supermodels and mega stars through his subversive and sexually charged lens, drew an intimate crowd for a party at Le Carmen.

Steven Klein and Naomi Campbell
Steven Klein and Naomi Campbell Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Steven Klein, who is known for capturing supermodels and mega stars through his subversive and sexually charged lens for the past 30 years, celebrated the launch of his first namesake book during Paris Fashion Week with Naomi Campbell and Matchesfashion.

The famed director, videographer and photographer drew an intimate crowd for the launch party at Le Carmen.

Natasha Poly, Steven Klein
Natasha Poly and Steven Klein Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Notable guests included familiar faces he has shot before, such as Campbell, Natasha Poly and Coco Rocha, as well as industry heavyweights like Michelle Lamy, Anna Dello Russo, Patti Wilson, Law Roach and Stefano Tonchi. Fashion talents including Michael Halpern, Steven Stokey-Daley, Thebe Magugu, Alessandra Rich and Dodo Bar Or also attended the event.

Published by Phaidon, the book features images originally published in magazines such as Interview, W, Vogue, Vogue Italia, Vogue Paris, Vogue Hommes, i-D, as well as photos of fashion icons such as Madonna, Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian.

Law Roach
Law Roach Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Klein has been a frequent collaborator with brands such as Balenciaga, Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Louis Vuitton, and his work has also been exhibited at galleries and museums globally such as Deitch Projects, Gagosian Gallery and the International Center of Photography.

The monograph, retailing for 150 pounds, was exclusively prelaunched online at Matchesfashion on Oct. 3.

