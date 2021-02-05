BUY THE WAY: As fashion weeks around the globe are increasingly adapting to virtual shows and presentations instead of in-person ones, Stockholm Fashion Week is adding a new twist to boost spending. Running from Tuesday through Thursday, the next edition will feature a daily event, “Watch & Shop.” Made possible with the support of Boozt, an online retailer, the plan is to showcase highlights in an interactive shopping experience within the video broadcast.

Designers in different cities such as Tommy Hilfiger and Ozwald Boateng have staged buy-now events over the years with mixed reviews. The Swedish version offers a different format.

Last year, the coronavirus crisis prompted Stockholm Fashion Week to relaunch digitally, thanks to the Swedish Fashion Association and Secretary General Catarina Midby. Through this partnership with Boozt, Midby said the aim is to encourage and develop entrepreneurship and innovation within Sweden’s fashion industry and showcase its technologies to help push boundaries to showcase Swedish brands.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden will kick off the three-day event on Tuesday with a speech about sustainability and diversity in fashion. That will be followed by a seminar series that will address such subjects as the pandemic’s impact on fashion, sustainable design and substantive social media engagement, among other subjects.

In addition, the Swedish Fashion Association’s partner, the Swedish Textile Initiative for Climate Action, will present its first progress report and what needs to be done for the Swedish apparel and textile industry to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Weekday, Rodebjer, House of Dagmar, Blk Dnm, Stand Studio and ATP Atelier will be among the participants in Stockholm Fashion Week.

With 2 million active customers, Boozt stands to draw from its own base for the live shopping. The event will have different themes, such as one focused on sustainable fashion that Elle Sweden’s Elian Gothenburg will host. There will also be one about trends that Odalisque Magazine’s Jahwanna Berglund will host with influencer Susan Stjernberger.

Sustainable fashion also is in the spotlight at Ukrainian Fashion Week, which runs through Monday. It is being billed as “no season.” The “Action: Sustainable Fashion” project was created with support from the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation. The project highlighted the sustainable aspects of the work of such Ukrainian designers as Ksenia Schnaider, Litkovskaya, The Coat by Katya Silchenko and Bevza, among others.