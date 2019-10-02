StockX has officially launched its Collectibles vertical months after revealing the dedicated section at StockX Day in Detroit in May.

The new vertical is the company’s first section to not showcase wearable goods. Collectors’ items such as toys, skateboard decks, and trading cards of the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB are available under the new category, including pieces made by Kaws, Be@rbrick, and Takashi Murakami and coveted rookie trading cards of Michael Jordan from Fleer in 1986, Tom Brady from Bowman in 2000 and Kevin Durant from Topps in 2007.

Trading cards are available on the site for the first time, and is seen as a huge opportunity for sellers. The Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer rookie card, for example, is being offered in mint condition on eBay for as low as $3,000 and as high as more than $30,000.

“We’ve long viewed collectibles as a growth area with great potential,” said StockX chief executive officer Scott Cutler. “In 2018, we added Kaws toys to our streetwear catalogue; since then we’ve grown the Kaws catalogue and added works from several notable artists and brands.”

Collectibles are the fifth vertical added to StockX, joining sneakers, streetwear, watches and handbags. Cofounder Josh Luber casually mentioned that an art vertical is in the works at the WWD Digital Forum, but did not give a timetable.