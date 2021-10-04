×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler’s First Fragrances Revealed

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Is Fashion’s Ultimate Film Buff, Exhibition Proves

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D Printed Shoe for Campaign for a Cause

The project supports StockX's charitable Campaign for a Cause where shoppers enter a raffle to win a prize and support a cause.

By
Obi Anyanwu
Plus Icon

StockX and Heron Preston are launching the designer’s first fully 3D printed sneaker on Tuesday, made in collaboration with technology company Zellerfeld. The launch is part of StockX’s Campaign for a Cause.

The 3D printer Heron01 style is a seamless shoe with low ankle cutouts and chunky sole printed without the use of glue or stitching. The shoe can be printed in standard sizes or custom fitted using an iPhone for a foot scan.

Preston first saw an early Zellerfeld 3D printed shoe prototype and began working with the American company on the Heron01.

“The Heron01 is just the beginning,” Preston said. “With additive manufacturing, the potential is unlimited. I was able to design and print functional and evolving prototypes in hours — with traditional manufacturing, this would have taken months. I can’t wait to print more shoes and updates.”

Related Galleries

The launch is part of StockX’s Campaign for a Cause where participants can enter a raffle with just $10 to win. Proceeds from this raffle will benefit Global March, a charity fighting child labor in supply chains.

“The StockX ethos of always challenging the status quo is very much in line with Heron Preston’s vision as a designer and the brand values that guide Zellerfeld,” said Deena Bahri, StockX chief marketing officer. “Our partners have spent years pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in fashion, and this innovative 3D printed shoe is a direct result of that work. We’re thrilled to bring another first-of-its-kind product to the market and give our global, values-driven customer base the opportunity to support Global March Against Child Labour in the critical work they’re doing to end child labor.”

Prior to this launch, StockX teamed with video game developer EA Sports and Unicef on Oct. 1, also for Campaign for a Cause. The partners offered a chance to win a limited-edition, signed and numbered of EA Sports Fifa 22 kit designed by David Beckham and British illustrator Reuben Dangoor, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Beckham’s debut for the England national team. The proceeds supported Soccer Aid for Unicef 2021.

“Affording access and connecting to community are tenets that are core to StockX and who we are as a brand,” said StockX vice president of Cultural Marketing, Tom Woodger. “It is those tenets that are at the heart of incredible partnerships like this one with EA. We’re proud to use the platform to empower our customers to support initiatives like Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021. Through the power of sport and recreational activities, the program provides access to the tools and resources required for youth to live out their full potential — a concept StockX remains committed to reinforcing.”

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad