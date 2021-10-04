StockX, Heron Preston, Zellerfeld Raffle 3D Printed Shoe for Campaign for a Cause

StockX and Heron Preston are launching the designer’s first fully 3D printed sneaker on Tuesday, made in collaboration with technology company Zellerfeld. The launch is part of StockX’s Campaign for a Cause.

The 3D printer Heron01 style is a seamless shoe with low ankle cutouts and chunky sole printed without the use of glue or stitching. The shoe can be printed in standard sizes or custom fitted using an iPhone for a foot scan.

Preston first saw an early Zellerfeld 3D printed shoe prototype and began working with the American company on the Heron01.

“The Heron01 is just the beginning,” Preston said. “With additive manufacturing, the potential is unlimited. I was able to design and print functional and evolving prototypes in hours — with traditional manufacturing, this would have taken months. I can’t wait to print more shoes and updates.”

The launch is part of StockX’s Campaign for a Cause where participants can enter a raffle with just $10 to win. Proceeds from this raffle will benefit Global March, a charity fighting child labor in supply chains.

“The StockX ethos of always challenging the status quo is very much in line with Heron Preston’s vision as a designer and the brand values that guide Zellerfeld,” said Deena Bahri, StockX chief marketing officer. “Our partners have spent years pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in fashion, and this innovative 3D printed shoe is a direct result of that work. We’re thrilled to bring another first-of-its-kind product to the market and give our global, values-driven customer base the opportunity to support Global March Against Child Labour in the critical work they’re doing to end child labor.”

Prior to this launch, StockX teamed with video game developer EA Sports and Unicef on Oct. 1, also for Campaign for a Cause. The partners offered a chance to win a limited-edition, signed and numbered of EA Sports Fifa 22 kit designed by David Beckham and British illustrator Reuben Dangoor, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Beckham’s debut for the England national team. The proceeds supported Soccer Aid for Unicef 2021.

“Affording access and connecting to community are tenets that are core to StockX and who we are as a brand,” said StockX vice president of Cultural Marketing, Tom Woodger. “It is those tenets that are at the heart of incredible partnerships like this one with EA. We’re proud to use the platform to empower our customers to support initiatives like Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021. Through the power of sport and recreational activities, the program provides access to the tools and resources required for youth to live out their full potential — a concept StockX remains committed to reinforcing.”