StockX Names Hooper-Campbell First-Ever Chief Impact Officer

StockX has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Damien Hooper-Campbell as the company’s first-ever chief impact officer.

Hooper-Campbell held similar roles at companies such as Google, Uber, Goldman Sachs, and most recently, eBay and Zoom, where he served as the first chief diversity officer, and brings over 20 years of experience in culture, leadership development, DE&I, social impact, and community engagement to StockX.

In his new role he will oversee diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental, social, and community engagement initiatives globally, and will be responsible for enhancing the company’s DE&I strategy from workforce, workplace, and marketplace perspectives. He will also manage community relations and partnerships and environmental, social and governance reporting, among other areas.

“StockX aims to empower everyone to connect to culture through their passions and I look forward to employing that ethos — one rooted in access and inclusivity — to my work in this new and ever important role,” said Hooper-Campbell in a statement. “Not only do I have experience that I believe will build on an already strong foundation across core areas like social impact and DEI, but as a longtime sneaker collector and an avid user of the platform, I know first-hand the customer perspective and also intend to apply that lens to drive impact for the business and for the broader StockX community.”

Damien Hooper-Campbell Courtesy Photo

Hooper-Campbell is StockX chief executive officer Scott Cutler’s seventh C-suite hire since joining the company in 2019. He said about Hooper-Campbell in a statement: “Damien’s knowledge and passion for developing high-growth company cultures will allow us to take our DEI and social impact work to the next level, while also positioning the platform for the future. He brings a wealth of experience to the table, but equally as important, has a demonstrated history of turning passion into advocacy and action and I look forward to seeing that come to life at StockX.”

This appointment comes months after StockX acquired inventory management company Scout for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was the company’s first major purchase.