Stone Island Drops Series 07 of Prototype Research Collection

In keeping with the high-tech research and development approach that has marked its history, Stone Island is dropping Series 07 of its Prototype Research collection of garments geared at pushing the boundaries of material innovation and manipulation.

Available in a limited run of 100 pieces, the hooded rain jacket, called Liquid Crystal Heat Reactive, is crafted from black nylon coated with a tech-heavy thermochromic, cholesteric crystal ink that makes it iridescent and react to different temperatures. In particular, between 59 and 88 degrees Fahrenheit, the fabric transitions from yellow and green nuances into blue shades. It will retail for 1,000 euros and be sold on the Stone Island website.

Developed by Stone Island Research and Development Hub in collaboration with the British duo Sara + Sarah, the jacket aligns with the company’s ongoing textile innovation mission. It follows previous innovations on the dévoré printing technique and the use of nanometric copper to explore oxidation properties in fashion, among others.