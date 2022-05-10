The New Stone Island/Supreme Collaboration Got the Mona Lisa Involved

MONA LISA HYPE: Optimists seems to be divided between those who believe the post-pandemic will see another round of the Roaring ’20s and those opting for a Renaissance 2.0. Judging from their latest tie-up, Stone Island and Supreme fall into the second category.

Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” — a masterpiece of Italian Renaissance — stands out on windbreakers and T-shirts included in the new capsule collection the two brands are to drop on Friday in the U.S.

The image of the iconic painting adds an artsy touch to the streetwear range, which is the seventh the two brands have developed together but the first to be launched after a two-year hiatus.

Other highlights of the collection include a reversible parka featuring thick synthetic fur on one side and the Formula Steel nylon oxford fabric with an anti-drop treatment on the other, as well as shirt jackets and cargo pants in military cotton ripstop fabric that changes color according to the climate as printed with heat-sensitive pigments.

Monochrome cotton T-shirts with both brands’ logos and hooded sweatshirts and joggers in cotton fleece that have thin parallel lines on the sides make for more casual picks. Messenger bags and hats complete the collection.

Whereas the range will drop on Friday in the U.S., it will launch two days later in Europe and Asia-Pacific at both brand’s stores and respective e-commerce platforms.

The first time Stone Island and Supreme joined forces was in 2014 to launch a men’s capsule collection.

A reversible parka included in the Stone Island/Supreme collection. Courtesy of Stone Island

Supreme has frequently teamed with labels from activewear or outdoor categories such as Nike, The North Face, Vans, Champion, Timberland, Lacoste and Levi’s. In 2017, the collaboration with Louis Vuitton catapulted the skate brand into the luxury sphere, where it consolidated its presence with additional collaborations with names such as Rimowa, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yohji Yamamoto, Junya Watanabe, Emilio Pucci, Tiffany & Co., Missoni and Burberry.