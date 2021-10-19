Stoney Clover Lane Launching American Girl Collaboration

Accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane is capitalizing on the current ’90s nostalgia via an upcoming collaboration with American Girl.

Stoney Clover Lane, founded by sisters Kendall and Libby Glazer, is known for its bright, customizable pouches and bags and has collaborated with several marquee brands in the past, including Disney, Hello Kitty and Barbie.

The beloved doll brand, whose characters’ personal stories highlight different moments in history, recently marked its 35th anniversary by partnering with Harlem’s Front Row for a fashion show, which featured reimagined girl and doll looks designed by Cushnie for the brand’s six historical characters.

The new collection features exclusive prints inspired by each of the six original character dolls — Felicity Merriman, Kirsten Larson, Samantha Parkington, Addy Walker, Josefina Montoya and Molly McIntire — on SCL’s classic styles.

“This collection was designed to give Millennial nostalgia a modern, elevated twist. American Girl played a prominent role in our childhood, from playing with the dolls and reading the books to visiting the stores and shopping the catalogues. We were so excited to translate those iconic American Girl brand touch points and create a collection for Stoney Clover Lane that would resonate with grown-up fans, like us,” the Glazers said in a statement to WWD. “We love that we were able to adapt the original characters’ style in a way that seamlessly fits into current fashion while still honoring their individual histories.”

Stoney Clover Lane x American Girl

The offering will range from $98 to $198 and will be available to shop on Oct. 22 at Stoney Clover Lane locations and American Girl retail stores, as well as their respective websites.