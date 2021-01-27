Stoney Clover Lane, the popular, candy-colored customizable accessories label, is hitting the ground running in 2021. Following a busy 2020 — the brand opened two new stores in Newport Beach and the West Village, reported the year’s sales to be more than double 2019 levels, launched a collaboration with Hanky Panky, and more — sisters and cofounders Kendall and Libby Glazer have teamed with women’s and kid’s label Roller Rabbit to today launch a playful collaboration of accessories and pajamas.

The collection incorporates a limited-edition, exclusive “Palm Dreams” print in popular styles from both brands, such as Stoney Clover Lane’s small, large and flat pouches and Roller Rabbit’s pajama sets (in women’s and kid’s sizing). The 17-piece collection also includes rainbow embroidered patches, nylon travel accessories and a pima cotton women’s robe.

“Working with Roller Rabbit to incorporate a Stoney Clover spin on their quintessential prints has been incredible. The Palm Dreams pattern feels fresh, fun and a little like the vacation we all wish we could take right now,” said Kendall Glazer, cofounder of Stoney Clover Lane.

Ranging from $38 to $118, the Stoney Clover Lane x Roller Rabbit collection is available in-store at both brands’ locations, as well as online.