Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer Attend Prada Show

Prada had quite the front row, with designers including Pierpaolo Piccioli, Christopher Kane and Pieter Mulier supporting Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

The front row included the likes of Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer and Storm Reid, who said she was busy with her production company, A Seed & Wings, set up with her mother Robyn Simpson. “I am also very excited because I will start filming a new movie that has not been announced yet in the South of France. I like to go to a new place, a new environment and work with new people,” said Reid, twirling in her metallic Prada slipdress. “I feel like a disco ball, I feel so amazing, Prada never disappoints,” she said.

“Euphoria” has just been signed up for another season and, asked if she expected this kind of success, Schaefer said “it’s hard to anticipate every time we come up with something new, but I am thankful of how it was received and so proud of the Emmys it won,” referring to the recent 25 nominations and awards.