‘Stranger Things’ Retail Stores to Open in New York City, Los Angeles

“Stranger Things” is giving fans a new immersive experience.

The hit Netflix TV show is opening pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles on Nov. 6 — which is also “Stranger Things” Day — in its first retail venture. Fans will be able to experience the show’s “Upside Down” world with exclusive merchandise and interactive photo moments.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to let ‘Stranger Things’ fans see themselves more in the show they love,” said Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, in a statement. “This first ‘Stranger Things’ store sends them right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with ’80s vibes and the chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn’t available anywhere else. But be warned, you never know when things will turn upside down.”

A look inside the “Stranger Things” retail stores. Courtesy

The store will offer exclusive merchandise that gives a nod to well-known elements of the show, including General Mills “Stranger Things” cereal, which is packed in the original box from the 1980s, action figures of the show’s Demogorgon creature and merchandise from Starcourt Mall. There will also be a customizable apparel station.

Fans will also be able to take pictures at Hawkins Middle School’s Snowball Dance and Joyce’s house, as well as play arcade games at a replica of the show’s Palace Arcade.

Tickets to the “Stranger Things” stores are free, but must be reserved ahead of time through the stores’ website. The New York City store is located in Times Square at 200 West 42nd Street and the Los Angeles store is located at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif.

