×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2022

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

‘Stranger Things’ Retail Stores to Open in New York City, Los Angeles

Fans of the hit Netflix show will be able to shop from exclusive merchandise and experience the series’ “Upside Down” world.

‘Stranger Things’ Retail Stores to Open
A still from "Stranger Things" season three. Courtesy of Netflix

“Stranger Things” is giving fans a new immersive experience.

The hit Netflix TV show is opening pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles on Nov. 6 — which is also “Stranger Things” Day — in its first retail venture. Fans will be able to experience the show’s “Upside Down” world with exclusive merchandise and interactive photo moments.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to let ‘Stranger Things’ fans see themselves more in the show they love,” said Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, in a statement. “This first ‘Stranger Things’ store sends them right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with ’80s vibes and the chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn’t available anywhere else. But be warned, you never know when things will turn upside down.”

‘Stranger Things’ Retail Stores to Open in New York City, Los Angeles
A look inside the “Stranger Things” retail stores. Courtesy

The store will offer exclusive merchandise that gives a nod to well-known elements of the show, including General Mills “Stranger Things” cereal, which is packed in the original box from the 1980s, action figures of the show’s Demogorgon creature and merchandise from Starcourt Mall. There will also be a customizable apparel station.

Fans will also be able to take pictures at Hawkins Middle School’s Snowball Dance and Joyce’s house, as well as play arcade games at a replica of the show’s Palace Arcade.

Tickets to the “Stranger Things” stores are free, but must be reserved ahead of time through the stores’ website. The New York City store is located in Times Square at 200 West 42nd Street and the Los Angeles store is located at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif.

READ MORE HERE: 

17 New TV Shows, Films and Documentaries to Watch in November 2021 

7 New Movies to Stream in November 2021 

10 Documentaries to Watch in November 2021 

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Stranger Things' Pop-up Stores in NYC

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad