Strawberry Moon Teams With Snif for Exclusive Fragrance

Snif is teaming with Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s Strawberry Moon in Miami for an exclusive scent.

The Strawberry Moon fragrance is inspired by the high-energy social scene of Miami, which is where the restaurant is located at The Goodtime Hotel.

The genderless and limited-edition scent includes notes of jasmine, bright citrus, bergamot, pink pepper, iris, amber woods and sun-tanned leather.

“Miami is one of those places that always has the best energy. No one lands in Miami without a smile on their face, and we wanted to capture that vibe in this scent,” Phil Riportella, co-founder of Snif, said. “This new fragrance is genderless like the rest of our collections, and offers such a unique experience.”

The Strawberry Moon fragrance will be housed in minimal and chic packaging, which is reminiscent of the popular, pink-themed Miami hot spot, and will be available on Snif’s official e-commerce site. Customers can also find the fragrance at Strawberry Moon Miami.

A closer look at the Snif x Strawberry Moon fragrance. Courtesy of Snif

“It was so important for us to pull the aesthetic of the hotel and poolscape into even our bottle and package design,” Bryan Edwards, co-founder of Snif, said. “We were inspired by the colors, the energy, and the art deco decor throughout the space, and you can see that reflected throughout the entire design.

“We wanted this to feel like it could live within a guest’s room just as much as it could live on someone’s dresser or bathroom counter in their home. We can’t wait for our community to try this fragrance and experience the vibe of Strawberry Moon,” Edwards continued.

