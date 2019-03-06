In a season of standout runway shows for the fall 2019 season, there was also quite a bit of movement in terms of winter fashion trends as seen on the street style scene. Key trends emerged off the runways in fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris, ranging from pretty padded headbands to edgy chainmail.

Here, a look at the four biggest fashion trends happening right now:

1. Colorful Outerwear:

Many combined the trend with another winter trend — the teddy coat — in light hues of pink and purple. Others opted for more bold prints in vibrant colors, like one showgoer who wore an orange coat featuring a paint splatter design.

2. Untraditional Plaid

In London, the showgoers looked to updated versions of the classic plaid print. Some looked to bright colors to elevate the pattern, including illustrator Jenny Walton, who wore a mod red and green plaid jacket over a multicolored spotted dress, and Blanca Miró, who wore a blue and white, fur-accented plaid jacket.

3. Padded Headbands

While hair accessories were seen at all fashion month cities, headbands prevailed in Milan, where many looked to Prada’s satin plush version from its spring 2019 runway. The accessory was seen in colors of pink, black, green and blue. Leonie Hanne, for one, wore Prada’s pink headband with a matching outfit consisting of a Rokh pink blazer and striped MSGM dress. Others opted for Prada’s gold studded headband, which Tamu McPherson paired with a brown leather trench coat.

4. Chainmail

Finishing the fall 2019 runway shows in Paris, the street style-set looked to an unconventional trend: chainmail. The medieval era armor was reimagined by showgoers who wore the look as headwear, clothing and accessories. Some gave a nod to the traditional chainmail headwear, where one wore a black chain-link headpiece over a metallic silver scarf and another wore a silver chain-link headpiece with a matching handbag.

