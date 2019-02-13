Stuart Weitzman hosted a campaign event Tuesday night in Chelsea, as snow from the day’s winter storm was still raining down. Despite the conditions, fans of the campaign’s four protagonists turned out to catch a glimpse of Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Yang Mi and Jean Campbell.

This is part of the recipe for success outlined by brand chief executive officer Eraldo Poletto. “I think it’s all about engaging people. Our job as a fashion company is really to bring people together to enjoy each other, to have fun, and the product is a way to do that,” he said of the event.

Next up, the Stuart Weitzman brand will present its new collection in Milan on Feb 21. It will be the first full collection from new head of design Edmundo Castillo.

“We want to surprise everyone, our job is to surprise the customer every day and be ahead of what’s going on,” Poletto said.

But how hard is that to pull off in the age of the Internet? Poletto is not daunted by the task: “I don’t think it’s hard if we love it, if we have passion for it. It becomes natural because we love the product, we love the customer and as long as we love it, the customer will love it.”