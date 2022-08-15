×
Stuart Weitzman Teams With Disney for Collection Inspired by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

The 10-piece collection, now available globally, will include iconic silhouettes from both brands.

Stuart Weitzman x Disney Collection
Lindsey Wixson for the Stuart Weitzman x Disney limited edition capsule collection Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman has teamed with Disney for a limited-edition collection.

The fall capsule, which marks the designer shoe label’s first global collaboration, includes famous silhouettes from both brands, meshing together Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse with Stuart Weitzman’s most popular footwear styles.

“I was so inspired by the idea of combining icons,” Edmundo Castillo, head of design at Stuart Weitzman, said. “We wanted to take some of our most iconic styles with inspiration from Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and make them sparkle like Disney’s most classic stars.”

Stuart Weitzman x Disney Collection
Lindsey Wixson, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse for the Stuart Weitzman x Disney limited-edition capsule collection. Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The collection, available starting Monday, is accompanied by a campaign called “Magic at the Movies,” which combines the nostalgia of Disney’s rich film history with the glamour of the brand’s legacy on red carpets.

The video campaign was shot in New York City’s Village East by Angelika movie theater and stars famed supermodel Lindsey Wixson, with appearances by both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Stuart Weitzman x Disney Collection
Lindsey Wixson, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse for the Stuart Weitzman x Disney limited edition capsule collection. Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The 10-piece capsule collection includes Stuart Weitzman’s signature styles such as the 5050 Boot, the Nearlynude sandal and the Nudistcurve 100 sandal with a Swarovski crystal-embellished motif in the shape of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The Livvy sneaker is printed Mickey and Minnie, as well as Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Pluto.

The Stuart Weitzman and Disney capsule collection launches globally on Monday on the footwear label’s official e-commerce site and in select boutiques while supplies last.

