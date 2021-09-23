Stüssy and CDG Are Back With a New Collection

Stüssy and CDG by Comme des Garcons are reuniting on a new collection, following up their tie-up last year for Stüssy’s 40th anniversary celebration — which has since become the essence of streetwear legends and in the resale arena, racking up prices superior to their original price tag.

With a more concise offering for their third collaboration, the range features a black coaches jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and T-shirt in both black and white, worn by friends of the Stüssy London Chapter and lensed by longtime collaborator Mark Lebon. The CDG x Stüssy Surf Guy logo makes its return on the back of one of the hoodies, with additional co-branding heavily featured throughout the pieces.

With prices ranging from $100 (for the T-shirts) to $240 (for the coaches jacket), the collection will be available worldwide at select chapter stores, select Dover Street Market locations and Comme des Garçons shops, as well as on cdgcdgcdg.com and stussy.com on Friday at 10 a.m.



Looks from the Stüssy x CDG by Comme des Garçons capsule.

