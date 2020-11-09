CDG Comme des Garçons and Stussy revealed their latest collaboration in an ongoing partnership designed to celebrate the streetwear brand’s 40th anniversary.

The collection launching on Nov. 13 at select stores includes a co-branded green satin nylon military MA-1 jacket, Bing pinstripe jacket and matching Beach pant, long-sleeve and short-sleeve graphic T-shirts, a cotton tote bag and bucket hat.

The first 40th-anniversary piece from the collaboration, a varsity jacket with chenille patches of Stussy and Comme des Garçons products, launched at the beginning of 2020. This new offering follows a recently launched anniversary capsule that included the brand’s international Stussy tribe 8-ball globe patch jacket and a white T-shirt by Cali Thornhill Dewitt and Tremaine Emory that bears phrases such as “smash racism.”

The Stussy, CDG Comme des Garçons tie-up will be available at select Stussy stores, the Stussy web site, Dover Street Market and cdgcdgcdg.com.