×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection

Denim Tears designer Tremaine Emory took inspiration from his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, for his latest collaboration with Stüssy.

Stüssy and Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection
Styles from Stüssy and Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears collection. Courtesy

Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy. 

Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles. 

For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was inspired by New York in the ’90s. 

Related Galleries

Standout styles from the collection include a camouflage-print jacket embellished with the Denim Tears’ wreath motif, Levi’s jeans embellished with the Stüssy logo and a gray knit cardigan. 

Styles from Stüssy and Denim Tears’ Stüssy Tears Collection.

This is the third collaboration between Stüssy and Denim Tears. The brands previously teamed with Our Legacy, releasing two other apparel collections, one last year and one this September. 

The collaboration with Stüssy was revealed just a few days after Emory debuted his guest designed Dior Tears collection during Dior’s men’s pre-fall 2023 show, which took place in front of the pyramids at Giza. Emory’s collection was an homage to Black artists and creatives like James Baldwin and Miles Davis, who were celebrated in Europe during the ‘50s while segregation was still taking place in the U.S. 

“How they romanced the idea of being treated differently in Paris and Europe. That romance of being celebrated for who you are, where you are from, the way you live, the way you dressed, your lifestyle and your talents is what we have focused on,” Emory told WWD about the collection. “I see a group of Black creatives doing the same thing now, living in places they can be celebrated for who they are.”

The Stüssy Tears collection will be available for purchase starting Friday at Denim Tears and Stüssy chapter stores, Stüssy’s website and select Dover Street Market locations. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Hot Summer Bags

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stüssy, Denim Tears' Stüssy Tears Collection: Details, How to Buy

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad