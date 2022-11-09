Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Collection

Stüssy and Dries Van Noten are joining forces for a new collection.

The streetwear label and Belgian design house are partnering on a fashion collection that infuses the former’s streetwear sensibility with the latter’s affinity for bold colors and patterns. The collection offers pieces such as T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, parkas, jeans and blazers.

For the collaboration’s campaign, the two brands tapped Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, who was photographed by Tyrone Lebon. The musician is seen in the campaign wearing pieces such as a jewel-embellished black blazer and matching trousers, gray tie-dye sweatpants, a patch-embellished varsity jacket, a graphic-printed coat and more styles.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea models the Stüssy x Dries Van Noten collection.

This is the latest high-fashion collaboration from Stüssy. Over the last few years, the streetwear label has collaborated with Comme des Garçons on three collections. In 2019, Dior artistic director of menswear, Kim Jones, teamed with Stüssy on a collection for the design house’s pre-fall collection. For the collection, Jones was able to convince Stüssy founder, Shawn Stussy, to come out of retirement to collaborate.

Stüssy also released collaborations with Dr. Martens, Our Legacy and Denim Tears and others in the lead up to its spring 2022 collection reveal. Earlier this year, Stüssy also opened its first stand-alone store in Paris.

The Stüssy and Dries Van Noten collection will be available at select retailers internationally, including Dover Street Market locations and Dries Van Noten stores, as well as both brands’ websites starting Nov. 18.