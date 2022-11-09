×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Collection

The collaboration combines the streetwear brand’s laid-back aesthetic with the fashion house’s affinity for bold designs.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea models the Stüssy x Dries Van Noten collection
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea models the Stüssy x Dries Van Noten collection. Tyrone Lebon

Stüssy and Dries Van Noten are joining forces for a new collection.

The streetwear label and Belgian design house are partnering on a fashion collection that infuses the former’s streetwear sensibility with the latter’s affinity for bold colors and patterns. The collection offers pieces such as T-shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, parkas, jeans and blazers. 

For the collaboration’s campaign, the two brands tapped Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, who was photographed by Tyrone Lebon. The musician is seen in the campaign wearing pieces such as a jewel-embellished black blazer and matching trousers, gray tie-dye sweatpants, a patch-embellished varsity jacket, a graphic-printed coat and more styles. 

Related Galleries

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea models the Stüssy x Dries Van Noten collection.

This is the latest high-fashion collaboration from Stüssy. Over the last few years, the streetwear label has collaborated with Comme des Garçons on three collections. In 2019, Dior artistic director of menswear, Kim Jones, teamed with Stüssy on a collection for the design house’s pre-fall collection. For the collection, Jones was able to convince Stüssy founder, Shawn Stussy, to come out of retirement to collaborate. 

Stüssy also released collaborations with Dr. Martens, Our Legacy and Denim Tears and others in the lead up to its spring 2022 collection reveal. Earlier this year, Stüssy also opened its first stand-alone store in Paris. 

The Stüssy and Dries Van Noten collection will be available at select retailers internationally, including Dover Street Market locations and Dries Van Noten stores, as well as both brands’ websites starting Nov. 18.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Hot Summer Bags

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stüssy, Dries Van Noten Team on Fashion Collection: Details, Photos

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad